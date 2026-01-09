Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Pope Leo calls for world to 'respect the will' of Venezuelan people

'I ‌renew ‌my appeal to respect ⁠the will of the Venezuelan people, and to ⁠safeguard ⁠the human and ‌civil rights ‌of all, ensuring a future of stability ‍and concord,' he said.
Last Updated : 09 January 2026, 10:29 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 January 2026, 10:29 IST
World newsUnited StatesVenezuelaPope Leo

Follow us on :

Follow Us