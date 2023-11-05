Pope urges 'stop in the name of God', calls for Gaza humanitarian aid

Pope Francis made an urgent plea for a halt to the conflict in Gaza on Sunday, calling for humanitarian aid and help for those injured in order to ease the "very grave" situation.

"I keep thinking about the grave situation in Palestine and Israel where many people have lost their life. I pray you to stop in the name of god, cease the fire," he said, speaking to crowds in St Peter's Square after his weekly Angelus prayer.

"I hope that all will be done to avoid the conflict from widening, that the injured will be rescued and aid will arrive to the population of Gaza, where the humanitarian situation is very grave," he said.