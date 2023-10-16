Home
Homeworld

President Abbas says Hamas' actions do not represent Palestinians

"The president affirmed his rejection of the killing of civilians on both sides and called for the release of civilians, prisoners and detainees on both sides," added the news agency.
Last Updated 16 October 2023, 00:51 IST

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas said the actions and policies of Islamist group Hamas do not represent Palestinian people, according to official news agency WAFA.

In a phone call with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, Abbas also called the Palestine Liberation Organization the "sole legitimate representative of the Palestinian people," WAFA said.

(Published 16 October 2023, 00:51 IST)
World newsIsraelPalestineIsrael-Palestine ConflictMahmoud AbbasHamasGaza

