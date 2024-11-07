Home
President Xi congratulates Trump; says China, US should find 'right way' to manage differences

Trump won the US presidential election for a second term on Wednesday in one of the most remarkable comebacks in American electoral history.
PTI
Last Updated : 07 November 2024, 06:31 IST

Published 07 November 2024, 06:31 IST
