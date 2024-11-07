Home
Protect Hindus from 'extremist' elements, India tells Bangladesh

During a weekly media briefing here, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal condemned the alleged attack on the members of the Hindu community in Chittagong.
PTI
Last Updated : 07 November 2024, 12:29 IST

