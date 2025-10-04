Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

Opportunity from adversity? AIADMK, BJP seek to engage Vijay after Karur stampede

Both AIADMK and BJP have refrained from blaming Vijay for the stampede by maintaining that the responsibility lies with Chief Minister M K Stalin.
Last Updated : 04 October 2025, 17:17 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 October 2025, 17:17 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsVijay

Follow us on :

Follow Us