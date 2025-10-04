Opportunity from adversity? AIADMK, BJP seek to engage Vijay after Karur stampede

<p>Chennai: The AIADMK and BJP see the tragic stampede at Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam’s (TVK) rally in Karur, which resulted in 41 deaths, as an opportunity to reach out to actor-politician Vijay, who has been maintaining distance from both parties.</p><p>Both AIADMK and BJP have refrained from blaming Vijay for the stampede by maintaining that the responsibility lies with Chief Minister M K Stalin.</p><p>Sources told <em>DH</em> that a senior BJP leader who helped bring AIADMK into the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has conveyed to Vijay’s inner circle the party’s support to him. This assurance followed Congress chief Rahul Gandhi’s conversation with Vijay on September 28, in which he offered condolences to the victims’ families.</p><p>“The BJP leader conveyed the message that the party was ready to help TVK handle the situation,” a source said. While reaching out to Vijay has political motivations, speculation about his joining the NDA or agreeing with BJP is “premature” and “far-fetched”, the source added.</p>.Tamil Nadu bans 'Coldrif' cough syrup after child deaths in MP, Rajasthan.<p>The call “broke the ice” between Vijay’s TVK and the BJP. “Nothing political has been conveyed or assured, but it opened a new channel of communication,” the source added.</p><p>Vijay, who has publicly declared the BJP as his party’s ideological opponent, has been openly critical of the saffron party in his speeches. Last week, he criticized the AIADMK-BJP alliance, calling it “incompatible” and not endorsed by its grassroots supporters.</p><p>“Currently, this is purely an outreach, as Vijay opposes the DMK and is in a challenging political position,” another source said.</p><p>AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami publicly supported Vijay, saying it is unfair to question his absence among the stampede victims, as no one knows what he is experiencing. Former BJP chief K Annamalai, while advising Vijay to reform his fan base, emphasized that there is no point in blaming only the actor.</p><p>In fact, the AIADMK has been inviting Vijay to join the alliance to put up a spirited fight against the DMK in the 2026 elections. Since Vijay is believed to take a chunk of the anti-DMK and anti-government votes with him, the AIADMK and BJP have been courting him.</p><p>Sources in TVK acknowledged receiving a call from Rahul Gandhi but said no BJP leader spoke to Vijay. However, the sources refused to give a categorical answer whether any message from BJP was conveyed to the actor-politician.</p><p>Speculation on the TVK coming closer to the BJP mounted after the stampede and especially when Aadhav Arjuna, senior TVK leader and son-in-law of lottery baron Santiago Martin, left for New Delhi in a chartered aircraft, apparently with NSG guards. Arjuna, who worked for the DMK in 2019 and 2021 elections, joined the TVK earlier this year.</p><p>However, TVK leaders said engaging with BJP in any form would not augur well for the party’s future as the DMK will use this to the hilt not just in elections but also to discredit the party.</p>