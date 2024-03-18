Protest erupts in eastern Cuba amid blackouts, food shortages

Havana: Hundreds in Cuba's second-largest city, Santiago, took to the streets late Sunday in a rare public protest, according to social media and official reports, and Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel called for an "atmosphere of tranquility and peace."

Protesters in Santiago chanted "power and food," according to videos posted on social media, as blackouts across much of the island's provinces extended for 18 hours or more a day.