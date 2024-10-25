Pulp Fiction: UK woman mistakes tomato factory lights for aurora borealis

<p>A woman in the UK was 'slightly disappointed' when she realised that the beautiful and bright northern lights she saw one morning was something else.</p><p>56-year-old Dee Harrison from Ipswich mistook the bright lights of a tomato factory for aurora, which is a phenomenon where streamers of red or green lights are visible in the sky. </p><p>Taking it to her <a href="https://www.facebook.com/groups/1711082002523894/permalink/3481435562155187/">Facebook account</a>, Harrison posted the images with the caption, "Captured 5.15am today in Bramford ,guess it’s an Aurora, not seen one before. **apparently not an aurora, sorry."</p>.Explained | How solar storms that caused pretty auroras can create havoc with technology.<p>The post received a flurry of comments, where users believed the pictures looked "awesome" and "beautiful". However, the beautiful sight was of a nearby factory's LED light units coming from the Suffolk Sweet Tomatoes’, as per a <a href="https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cm20ng0m403o">report </a>by <em>BBC</em>.</p><p>The publication reported that the lights are used to 'encourage the growth in their company stock'.</p><p>Harrison came across the red shades in the sky while she was driving. </p><p>As quoted by <em>BBC</em>, she first believed that it was fire and that something was burning. However, when she tried capturing the sky on her phone, the sky looked brighter, and she thought it was an aurora. </p><p>"But it wasn’t unfortunately, so I was a bit disappointed because I thought I was up early seeing this aurora and I had it all to myself," she said, as quoted by the publication. </p><p>Harrison also mentioned how she is not new to the route and have been driving on the way for over two years now and never noticed the lights. </p><p>"It’s funny how I haven’t noticed it before," she said.</p><p>Even though Harrison did not see the real northern lights, many netizens in the comments praised her for the photographs. </p><p>"A stunning sight anyway. Thanks for sharing. Glad to find out that there are tomatoes growing there now," a user commented.</p><p>Another wrote, "Still beautiful!"</p><p>"It’s wonderful whatever it is," commented a third user.</p><p>Recently, northern lights were seen by people across the UK and have been particularly visible this year due to geomagnetic storm, the publication stated.</p>