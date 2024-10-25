Home
Pulp Fiction: UK woman mistakes tomato factory lights for aurora borealis

56-year-old Dee Harrison from Ipswich mistook bright lights of a tomato factory for aurora, which is a phenomenon where streamers of red or green lights are visible in the sky.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 25 October 2024, 06:25 IST

Published 25 October 2024, 06:25 IST
