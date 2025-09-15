Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Purchasing 'onion bhajis' at London's anti-immigration protest. How did netizen's react to the rally's agenda?

A user claimed that the protest is 'not far right' but 'just right' demanding UK government to prioritise native-born Britons over others.
Last Updated : 15 September 2025, 17:21 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: X/@N_J_Couttsy</p></div>

Credit: X/@N_J_Couttsy

Anti-immigration rally of Tommy Robinson supporters, in London.

Anti-immigration rally of Tommy Robinson supporters, in London.

Credit: Reuters photo

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 September 2025, 17:21 IST
World newsprotestUKLondonimmigration

Follow us on :

Follow Us