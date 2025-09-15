<p>A viral video showing anti-immigration protesters collecting 'onion bhaji' from an Indian street stall in London sparked debate about 'Unite the Kingdom' rally's agenda.</p><p>The video garnered over 9.4 million views, where the protest flagging against immigration in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-kingdom">UK</a>, saw demonstrators purchasing 'onion bhaji', an Indian traditional snack, from the 'Indian street food stall installed among the other cuisines.</p><p>A massive march including 1,00,000 people in London led by Tommy Robinson in the “Unite the Kingdom” march, participants carried the union jack, the state flag of the United Kingdom, and chanted “we want our country back," as the native-born Britons saw immigrants as a threat to the nation shouting, “stop the boats,” “send them home,” and “enough is enough, save our children.”</p><p>An X user shared a video of protesters covered in St. George's red-and-white flag of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/england">England</a>, holding union jack and the others, grabbing the Indian snack along with a caption which read, "Can't make this up" indicating the irony of the action to the protest's agenda."</p>.<p>The irony was not missed by the netizens, where one user quipped shouting "foreigners out in the streets, eating curry in the sheets!" whereas the comment section dominated saying the narrative of the protest isn't about legal immigrants.</p><p>A social media user on X said, "By posting this it's clear to see you don't understand it's about illegal immigrants not immigrants....those immigrants obviously are legal as they have a business. Illegal is the key word here."</p>.Scuffles with police as 100,000 anti-immigration protesters march in London.<p>Another wrote, "Immigration has played a huge part in our nation and there are a lot of immigrants who love this country as much as I do, however this latest batch of mass immigration is ruining the country, they are not refugees they are all solider aged males and they like to rape."</p><p>A user claimed that the protest is "not far right" but "just right" demanding it's government to prioritise native-born Britons over others, saying, "When will you learn that most people don’t have any issues with colour, creed, culture and diversity. We have an issue with being mugged off and told that we’re too skint to help our own whilst illegal men are given everything. When our nation puts its own people first everyone will be happy. You like to believe (or want to believe) that these people are all racists as it suits your narrative but you are so far off the mark it’s unreal. Not far right - just right"</p>.<p>In the far-right's Unite the Kingdom rally, the counter demonstrators involving 5,000 protestors, led by anti-fascist group in UK shouted “refugees welcome” and ”smash the far right”. </p>.<p>When police tried to control the far-right protesters attacking the counter demonstrators, several police officers deployed were attacked using projectiles, kicked, punched and struck bottles tossed by the people at the fringes of the rally with 26 police officers injured in the clash and 25 people were arrested.</p>