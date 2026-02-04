<p>Russian President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vladimir-putin">Vladimir Putin</a> has accepted an invitation from Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit China in the first half of this year, the Kremlin said on Wednesday, after the two leaders spoke by video-link.</p>.Kremlin says Donald Trump asked Vladimir Putin to halt strikes on Kyiv until February 1.<p>Yuri Ushakov, a Kremlin foreign policy advisor, told reporters that Russia and China acted in concert and shared similar stances on most issues. </p>