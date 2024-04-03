JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Putin ally points finger at Ukrainian special services for Moscow concert shooting, cites no evidence

Ukraine has denied having anything to do with the attack that killed at least 144 people, and the United States has said Islamic State militants bore sole responsibility.
Last Updated 03 April 2024, 09:19 IST

Follow Us

Top Russian security official Nikolai Patrushev said on Wednesday that "Ukrainian special services" were behind last month's deadly concert shooting near Moscow and that Ukraine was under the control of the United States, state media reported.

Patrushev, secretary of the Security Council, provided no evidence for Russia's latest claim of Ukrainian involvement. Ukraine has denied having anything to do with the attack that killed at least 144 people, and the United States has said Islamic State militants bore sole responsibility.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 03 April 2024, 09:19 IST)
World newsUkraineRussiaShootingVladimir PutinIslamic StateMoscow

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT