Homeworld

Putin and Trump discussed raising level of representatives at Ukraine talks, Kremlin says

Trump held a Monday meeting in Washington with Zelenskyy and other European partners.
Last Updated : 18 August 2025, 23:17 IST
Published 18 August 2025, 23:17 IST
World newsUkraineRussiaVolodymyr ZelenskyyVladimir PutinDonald Trump

