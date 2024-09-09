Putin is not currently interested in Western media interviews, Kremlin says

Moscow: President Vladimir Putin is not currently interested in granting an interview to Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who was freed from Russian prison last month, nor with any other Western media outlets, the Kremlin said on Monday.

Gershkovich, who was convicted in Russia of espionage charges which he, his newspaper, and Washington strongly denied, asked the Kremlin leader for an interview as he was being released in a major East-West prisoner swap on Aug. 1, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Asked on Monday if there was an answer to Gershkovich's request, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "So far, we are not interested in such an interview.

"In order for there to be an interview with foreign media, and a specific one at that, we need to have an occasion. So far we don't see such an occasion."