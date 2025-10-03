Putin jokes that he won't fly drones over Denmark any more

<p>Sochi, Russia: Russian President Vladimir Putin joked on Thursday that he would not fly drones over Denmark any more, referring to incidents last week that forced the closure of Danish airports.</p>.Drones force Copenhagen Airport to shut down for hours, cops say flown by 'capable operator'.<p>Russia has denied responsibility for the incidents, which have prompted European countries to discuss plans for a "drone wall".</p><p>Separately, Poland and its NATO allies shot down Russian drones in Polish airspace last month.</p><p>Putin said the "hysteria" about Russian drones over Europe was contrived to distract from problems in the West.</p>