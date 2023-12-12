Putin opponent Navalny's location in prison still unknown: Opposition spox

Moscow: Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny's location inside the prison system remains unknown and he again did not show up at a court hearing by video link, Kira Yarmysh, his spokesperson, said on Tuesday.

His allies said on Monday that Navalny had been removed from the penal colony where he had been imprisoned since the middle of last year and that his current whereabouts were unknown.

They had been preparing for his expected transfer to a "special regime" colony, the harshest grade in Russia's prison system, after he was sentenced in August to an additional 19 years in prison on top of 11-1/2 years he was already serving.

The process of moving prisoners by rail across Russia's vast territory can take weeks, with lawyers and family unable to obtain information about their location and well-being until they reach their destination. It was unclear if Navalny was already in transit to a new prison.