Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Putin responds to Trump's conspiracy comment: He has a sense of humour

Putin said that all countries with which Russia held talks in China supported the Russia-US summit in Alaska and had expressed hopes that the talks could help end the war in Ukraine.
Last Updated : 03 September 2025, 15:44 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 September 2025, 15:44 IST
World newsUnited StatesRussiaVladimir PutinDonald Trump

Follow us on :

Follow Us