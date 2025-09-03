<p>Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that US President Donald Trump had a sense of humour for suggesting that Putin had conspired with China's Xi Jinping and North Korea's Kim Jong Un against the United States.</p><p>Putin said that all countries with which Russia held talks in China supported the Russia-US summit in Alaska and had expressed hopes that the talks could help end the war in Ukraine.</p> .Sweeping Russian air attack hits Ukraine as Putin attends China parade.<p>Trump said on Tuesday he was "very disappointed" with Putin, and suggested in a post on Truth Social that Xi, Putin and Kim were conspiring against the United States.</p>