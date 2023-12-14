Putin tells Russians the war in Ukraine will go on unless Kyiv does a deal

Moscow: President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday Russia would press on with its war in Ukraine unless Kyiv did a deal that took Moscow's security concerns into account, adding that the goals of the "special military operation" would in any case be met.

Fielding questions from the public and the media at an event dominated by the war, Putin - who has announced he will seek another six-year presidential term in March - said his original goals in Ukraine had not changed and that Russian forces were improving their position along most of the front line.

Russia's core goals remain "de-Nazification", "de-militarisation" and securing Ukraine's neutrality, the 71-year-old veteran leader said.

"There will be peace when we achieve our goals," he said.

"As for de-militarisation, if they (the Ukrainians) don't want to come to an agreement - well, then we are forced to take other measures, including military ones.

"Either we get an agreement, agree on certain parameters (on the size and strength of Ukraine's military)... or we solve this by force. This is what we will strive for."

Putin has cast himself as the right man to keep leading Russia through a conflict he sees as existential for his country's survival but which Kyiv and its Western allies view as an unprovoked colonial-style land grab.

At one point in Thursday's marathon press conference, he took questions from Russian forces fighting near the frontline, with the sound of gunfire echoing in the background.