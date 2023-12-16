Putin to run for President as independent candidate

Moscow: Vladimir Putin will run for president again as an independent candidate with a wide support base but not on a party ticket, the state-backed RIA news agency cited two senior pro-Kremlin lawmakers as saying on Saturday.

Putin, who has been in power as either president or prime minister for more than two decades, has announced he will seek another six-year term in March next year in an election he is comfortably expected to win.

He will not run as a candidate for the ruling United Russia (UR) party even though he has its complete support but as an independent candidate, Andrei Turchak, a senior UR party official, was cited as saying by RIA.