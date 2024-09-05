Putin, with a wry smile, says Russia backs Kamala Harris in US election

Asked how he viewed the election now, Putin told an economic forum in Russia's far east that it was the choice of the American people.

But he then added that as Biden had recommended his supporters to back Harris, "we will do the same, we will support her".

"She laughs so expressively and infectiously that it means that everything is fine with her," Putin said, adding that maybe this meant she would refrain from further sanctions against Russia.

U.S. intelligence agencies believe Russia wants Trump to win because he is less committed to supporting Ukraine in the war against Russia.

But Putin said Trump, as president, had introduced more sanctions against Russia than anyone in the White House before him.