Qatar emir calls on UN to force Israel into talks to end Hamas war

Those talks led to a truce that ultimately lasted for seven days before hostilities resumed on Friday. During the truce, Hamas released dozens of hostages held in Gaza in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners, and Israel allowed humanitarian aid to flow into the coastal strip.

Sheikh Tamim said Qatar was working with both sides to repair the deal.

"We are constantly working to renew (the truce) and to alleviate the burden of our people in the Gaza Strip, but truces are not an alternative for a comprehensive ceasefire," he said.

Israel launched its assault to wipe out Hamas in retaliation for an Oct 7 cross-border attack when militants killed 1,200 people and seized 240 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.

In eight weeks of warfare, the Gaza health ministry said at least 15,899 Palestinians, 70 per cent of them women or under 18s, have been killed.

In November, the 15-member UN security council overcame an impasse and called for urgent and extended humanitarian pauses in fighting between Israel and Hamas for a "sufficient number of days" to allow aid access.