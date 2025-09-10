Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Qatar tells UN it will not tolerate ‘reckless Israeli behaviour’

Qatar’s UN Ambassador Alya Ahmed Saif Al-Thani wrote, 'Investigations are underway at the highest level, and further details will be announced as soon as they are available.'
Last Updated : 10 September 2025, 00:11 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 September 2025, 00:11 IST
World newsIsraelUNQatar

Follow us on :

Follow Us