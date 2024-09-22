Quad a force for good, more strategically aligned than ever: Joint statement

The QUAD nations also announced that the US Coast Guard, Japan Coast Guard, Australian Border Force, and Indian Coast Guard plan to launch a first-ever Quad-at-Sea Ship Observer Mission in 2025, to improve interoperability and advance maritime safety and continue with further missions in future years across the Indo-Pacific.

They also announced the launch of a Quad Indo-Pacific Logistics Network pilot project to pursue shared airlift capacity among the four nations and leverage the collective logistics strengths to support civilian response to natural disasters more rapidly and efficiently across the Indo-Pacific region.