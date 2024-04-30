Rafah offensive is a bad idea, won't solve anything: French foreign minister warns Netanyahu

Jerusalem: An Israeli offensive in Rafah is a bad idea and would not resolve anything in the country's fight against Hamas, France’s foreign minister told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday, according to a French diplomatic source.
"It is a bad idea to do it. There are too many uncertainties over the humanitarian issues", Stephane Sejourne told Netanyahu during a meeting at the prime minister's office in Jerusalem, the source with direct knowledge of the conversation said.
(Published 30 April 2024, 15:53 IST)