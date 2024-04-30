JOIN US
IPL
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Rafah offensive is a bad idea, won't solve anything: French foreign minister warns Netanyahu

'There are too many uncertainties over the humanitarian issues', French foreign minister Stephane Sejourne told Israeli prime minister Netanyahu
Last Updated 30 April 2024, 15:53 IST

Follow Us

Jerusalem: An Israeli offensive in Rafah is a bad idea and would not resolve anything in the country's fight against Hamas, France’s foreign minister told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday, according to a French diplomatic source.

"It is a bad idea to do it. There are too many uncertainties over the humanitarian issues", Stephane Sejourne told Netanyahu during a meeting at the prime minister's office in Jerusalem, the source with direct knowledge of the conversation said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 30 April 2024, 15:53 IST)
World newsIsraelFranceIsrael-Palestine Conflict

Deccan Herald is on WhatsApp Channels| Join now for Breaking News & Editor's Picks

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT