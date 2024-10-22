Rape-accused Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein diagnosed with cancer: Report

<p>Former Hollywood producer <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/harvey-weinstein">Harvey Weinstein</a> has chronic myeloid leukaemia (CML), <em>NBC News</em> reported on Monday, citing sources.</p><p>Weinstein is currently undergoing treatment for CML, a type of bone marrow cancer, while in prison at Rikers Island in New York to face trial on rape charges, according to the <em>NBC</em> report.</p><p>Craig Rothfeld, Weinstein's legal healthcare representative, declined comment when asked by <em>Reuters</em> on the status of his health, citing respect for Weinstein's privacy.</p><p>Weinstein, 72, has been beset with health problems, his lawyers had earlier said. He was rushed to the hospital from Rikers Island jail in September to undergo heart surgery.</p>.Harvey Weinstein pleads not guilty to committing a criminal sexual act.<p>Weinstein, who has denied having any non-consensual sexual encounters with anyone, was found guilty on rape charges in February 2020 in a case that provided impetus for the #MeToo movement. The New York Court of Appeals threw out the conviction in April, finding Weinstein did not get a fair trial because a judge improperly allowed testimony by accusers he was not formally charged with assaulting.</p><p>He is in prison awaiting a retrial.</p><p>Weinstein still faces two other criminal counts from an earlier indictment where he also pleaded not guilty, including another first-degree criminal sexual act charge and a third-degree rape charge. In September, he pleaded not guilty to an additional charge of sexual assault.</p><p>Weinstein suffers from diabetes, high blood pressure, spinal stenosis, fluid in his heart and lungs, his representatives have previously said. </p>