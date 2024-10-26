Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Rapper Lil Durk arrested on suspicion of murder for hire

Lil Durk, 32, was revealed to be the suspect previously identified as Co-Conspirator 1 in an October 17 indictment of five other suspects charged in connection with a 2022 murder.
Reuters
Last Updated : 26 October 2024, 05:20 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 October 2024, 05:20 IST
World newsmurder

Follow us on :

Follow Us