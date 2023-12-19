Rare smog puts Sydney on par with New Delhi as bushfires rage

Sydney: Air quality in Sydney plummeted on Tuesday to levels among the world's worst as smoke from bushfires in the north blanketed the harbour city, taking large swathes into index ranges on par with New Delhi, one of the world's most crowded capitals.

Although smog is rare in Sydney, better known for its beaches and blue skies, grey clouds hovered over the iconic Opera House and Harbour Bridge, with smoke visible in the air.

The air quality index hit 161 in areas just north of the city's downtown after 5 pm (0600 GMT), reaching a level at which people are advised to avoid prolonged outdoor exercise.

But there could be relief in sight, with the Rural Fire Service (RFS) saying southerly winds should begin to dispel the smog by evening.

The smoke had drifted hundreds of kilometers south from fires burning across roughly 136,000 hectares (336,000 acres), an area almost the size of Greater London, the RFS said.