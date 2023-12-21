Red sea attacks: A look at the Houthi missile stockpile

In response to the establishment of a multinational force led by the United States to counter Houthi attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea, the leader of Yemen's Houthi rebels, Abdel-Malek al-Houthi, issued a warning on Wednesday. The Houthis control significant territory in Yemen and have been carrying out drone and missile attacks on international vessels in the Red Sea since last month, in retaliation to Israel's assault on the Gaza Strip.

The US-led security initiative, named 'Operation Prosperity Guardian', involves patrols by the United States and nine other nations, primarily NATO members, in the Red Sea. Participating countries include Britain, Bahrain, Canada, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Seychelles, and Spain, among others.