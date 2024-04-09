JOIN US
Home

Renowned physicist Peter Higgs, who theorised Higgs boson, passes away at 94

The university, where Higgs was emeritus professor, said he died Monday “peacefully at home following a short illness.”
Last Updated 09 April 2024, 17:29 IST

Peter Higgs, who proposed the existence of Higgs boson particle, has died at 94, The University of Edinburgh said in a statement on Tuesday.

The university, where Higgs was emeritus professor, said he died Monday “peacefully at home following a short illness.”

Higgs' theory related to how subatomic particles that are the building blocks of matter get their mass. This theoretical understanding is a central part of the so-called Standard Model, which describes the physics of how the world is constructed.

Higgs won the 2013 Nobel Prize in Physics for his work, alongside Francois Englert of Belgium.

(Published 09 April 2024, 17:29 IST)
