Renowned physicist Peter Higgs, who theorised Higgs boson, passes away at 94

The university, where Higgs was emeritus professor, said he died Monday “peacefully at home following a short illness.”

Higgs' theory related to how subatomic particles that are the building blocks of matter get their mass. This theoretical understanding is a central part of the so-called Standard Model, which describes the physics of how the world is constructed.

Higgs won the 2013 Nobel Prize in Physics for his work, alongside Francois Englert of Belgium.