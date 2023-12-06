Rescuers pull out first survivor of Zambia landslide that trapped 25 miners

Lusaka: Rescue workers in Zambia have pulled out the first survivor of a Dec. 1 landslide that inundated a open-pit copper mine and trapped at least 25 people who were working there without a permit, the disaster management unit said on Wednesday.

The rescue team also retrieved one body which had yet to be identified, the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit said in a statement posted on Facebook.

"A 49-year-old man has been rescued from the collapsed mine slug dump site in Chingola after being trapped with several other miners," it said, adding that he was being treated in hospital.

Zambia's president Hakainde Hichilema said on Tuesday he was still hopeful that the trapped miners were still alive, as rescue efforts continued.