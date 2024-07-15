Resolve differences with votes, not bullets: Biden asks US to 'cool it down' after Trump shooting

“In America we resolve our differences at the ballot box. Now that’s how we do it. At the ballot box. Not with bullets," Biden said in a speech that was about seven minutes long, and carried live by major news networks and the conservative channel Fox News.

It was Biden's third use of the formal setting of the Oval Office to comment on issues of major importance to Americans since he took power in 2021. This time, it is less than four months to go before the November 5 election, and Biden's political future is in doubt.

Biden's appearance allowed him to demonstrate the power of incumbency, an important symbolic image as he battles some in his own Democratic Party who want the 81-year-old leader to step aside from seeking re-election out of concerns he lacks the mental acuity for another four-year term.