<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/steve-jobs">Steve Jobs</a>, an American businessman known for co-finding Apple Inc. reveals himself as a reliable person on others breaking the long regarded myth as a self-made and self-sufficient person. </p><p>Steve Job in his final days, battling cancer reflected about his life in a email sent to the recipient himself. A note that is never meant for the public is released in the Steve Jobs Archive, a website launched by his wife Laurence, Tim Cook, and Jony Ive.</p><p>The email starts with "<em>I grow little of the food I eat, and of the little I do grow I did not breed or perfect the seeds," </em>emphasizing the fact that how we all are dependent on each other, and how the system of "togetherness" let us walk far.</p><p>"The email reads as follows,</p><p><em>From: Steve Jobs, sjobs@apple.com</em><br><em>To: Steve Jobs, sjobs@apple.com</em><br><em>Date: Thursday, September 2, 2010 at 11:08PM</em></p><p><em>I grow little of the food I eat, and of the little I do grow I did not breed or perfect the seeds.</em><br><em>I do not make any of my own clothing.</em><br><em>I speak a language I did not invent or refine.</em><br><em>I did not discover the mathematics I use.</em><br><em>I am protected by freedoms and laws I did not conceive of or legislate, and do not enforce or adjudicate.</em><br><em>I am moved by music I did not create myself.</em><br><em>When I needed medical attention, I was helpless to help myself survive.</em><br><em>I did not invent the transistor, the microprocessor, object oriented programming, or most of the technology I work with.</em><br><em>I love and admire my species, living and dead, and am totally dependent on them for my life and well being.</em></p><p><em>Sent from my iPad"</em></p><p>Steve Jobs made these remarks on the system that he relied on including the art, science and law were not his own inventions, but which enabled him to live, work and innovate.</p><p>In a humble note of admitting and gratitude, he ended the mail as, "<em>I love and admire my species, living and dead, and am totally dependent on them for my life and well being."</em></p>