<p>A speech by Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, addressing the nationwide protests, was aired on state television on Friday. </p><p>While urging Iranians to "preserve unity", Khamenei said, "There are some rioters that want to please US president by damaging public properties."</p><p>He added that the Islamic Republic will not tolerate mercenaries for foreigners.</p><p>He further asked Donald Trump to "focus on problems in his country."</p><p>A countrywide internet blackout was reported in Iran on Thursday and extended into Friday, internet monitoring group NetBlocks said. It coincided with calls for more protests from Reza Pahlavi, the long-exiled son of Iran's last shah who was toppled in the 1979 Islamic Revolution.</p>.Iran's rulers face legitimacy crisis amid spreading unrest.<p>Starting in Tehran with shopkeepers in the Grand Bazaar angered by a sharp slide in the rial currency, the latest protests now involve others - mainly young men rather than the women and girls who played a key role in 2022-23.</p><p>The US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency has reported at least 34 protesters and four security personnel killed, and 2,200 arrested during the unrest, which analysts say highlights deeper disillusionment with the Shi'ite status quo.</p><p><em>(With Reuters inputs)</em></p>