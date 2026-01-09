Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Rioters trying to please US President Donald Trump: Khamenei on Iran protests

He further asked Donald Trump to 'focus on problems in his country.'
Last Updated : 09 January 2026, 09:38 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 January 2026, 09:38 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranDonald TrumpAyatollah Ali Khamenei

Follow us on :

Follow Us