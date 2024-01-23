Rohingya death toll at sea in 2023 worst for almost a decade: UN

Dhaka: At least 569 Rohingya were reported to have died or gone missing while trying to flee Myanmar or Bangladesh in 2023, the highest toll since 2014, the UN refugee agency said on Tuesday, calling for urgent action to protect the ethnic minority group.

The deaths or disappearances occurred during attempted crossings of the Andaman Sea or Bay of Bengal by nearly 4,500 Rohingya, the UNHCR said in a statement.

"The number reported missing or dead is the highest since 2014, when the total reached 730," it said.

Survivors have shared horrifying accounts of abuse and exploitation during the journey, including gender-based violence, the UNHCR statement said.

"The majority of those attempting these journeys were children and women – some 66 % of those embarking on these deadly journeys. The refugees have been departing from Bangladesh and, to a lesser extent, Myanmar."