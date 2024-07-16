Romanian court reinstates influencer Andrew Tate's travel ban

Bucharest: Internet personality Andrew Tate will not be able to leave Romania while awaiting trial on charges of human trafficking after a Romanian court of appeal on Tuesday overturned a previous ruling.

Tate was indicted in mid-2023 along with his brother Tristan and two Romanian female suspects for human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women, allegations they have denied.

In April this year, the Bucharest court ruled their trial could start, a decision Tate appealed. Pending a ruling on his appeal, the four suspects were banned from leaving Romania.