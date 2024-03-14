JOIN US
world

Russia bans 227 US citizens from entering the country

The ban, announced on its website, also included the deputy ministers of commerce, defence and energy, as well as former US ambassador to Russia John Sullivan.
Last Updated 14 March 2024, 11:45 IST

Russia has banned 227 US citizens from entering the country, including US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

The ban, announced on its website, also included the deputy ministers of commerce, defence and energy, as well as former US ambassador to Russia John Sullivan.

Since the start of the war in Ukraine, Moscow has imposed mainly symbolic entry bans on thousands of Western politicians, journalists and others it accuses of "Russophobic" actions and statements.

