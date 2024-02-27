JOIN US
world

Russia bans gasoline exports for 6 months from March 1

The ban has been imposed to compensate for rising demand from consumers and farmers and to allow for planned maintenance of refineries.
Last Updated 27 February 2024, 07:10 IST

Follow Us

Moscow: Russia on Tuesday announced a six-month ban on gasoline exports from March 1 to compensate for rising demand from consumers and farmers and to allow for planned maintenance of refineries.

The ban, first reported by RBC, was confirmed by a spokeswoman for Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak.

Russia previously imposed a similar ban between September and November last year in order to tackle high domestic prices and shortages. Only four ex-Soviet states - Belarus, Kazakhstan, Armenia and Kyrgyzstan - were exempt.

This time, the ban will not extend to member states of the Eurasian Economic Union, Mongolia, Uzbekistan and two Russian-backed breakaway regions of Georgia - South Ossetia and Abkhazia.

(Published 27 February 2024, 07:10 IST)
