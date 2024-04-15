Russia calls for restraint, speaks to Iran after strikes on Israel

Moscow: Russia said on Sunday it was extremely concerned by Iranian strikes on Israel and called on all parties to exercise restraint, but said tensions would remain high until the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians was resolved.

Iran struck Israel to avenge a suspected Israeli strike on the Iranian embassy compound in Syria on April 1 that killed top Revolutionary Guards commanders and followed months of clashes between Israel and Iran's regional allies.

"We express our extreme concern over another dangerous escalation in the region," Russia's foreign ministry said in a statement on the Iranian attacks. "We call on all parties involved to exercise restraint."

Russia noted that Tehran had said the attack was made within the right to self defence after Israel's strike on the Iranian embassy compound in Damascus that Moscow condemned. Russia did not condemn the Iranian strikes on Israel.

Russia, which has close ties to Iran, said that the West had blocked attempts in the United Nations Security Council to respond to the Israeli strike on the embassy compound.

"We have repeatedly warned that the numerous unresolved crises in the Middle East, primarily in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict zone, which are often fueled by irresponsible provocative actions, will lead to an increase in tension," the ministry said.