Russia calls prisoner swap talks delicate, accuses US of leaks

Russian President Vladimir Putin said last week that Moscow hoped to reach an agreement but that Washington needed to listen to Russia's conditions, which he did not specify.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that Washington was very actively pursuing the release of Whelan and Gershkovich and would "leave no stone unturned" to find a way of getting them home.

The two countries have agreed high-profile prisoner swaps in the past, most recently in December 2022 when Moscow traded Brittney Griner, a US basketball star convicted of a drugs offence in Russia, for Russian arms trafficker Viktor Bout.