world

Putin dials Netanyahu, says Russia ready to help end Middle East crisis

Last Updated 16 October 2023, 17:47 IST

Russian President Vladimir Putin told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a phone call on Monday that Russia was ready to help end the confrontation between Israel and the Palestinians, the Kremlin said.

"Vladimir Putin informed (Netanyahu) about the steps Russia is taking to help normalize the situation, prevent further escalation of violence and prevent a humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip," the Kremlin said.

Earlier on Monday Putin discussed the crisis with the leaders of Iran, Egypt, Syria and the Palestinian Authority and said any form of violence against civilians was unacceptable, the Kremlin said.

(Published 16 October 2023, 17:47 IST)
RussiaIsraelPalestineVladimir PutinBenjamin NetanyahuIsrael-Palestine ConflictHamasGaza

