world

Russia says air defence downs nine of Ukraine's missiles over Belgorod region

Belgorod borders Ukraine's Kharkiv region and has repeatedly come under fire since the beginning of Russia's special military operation in February 2022.
Last Updated 30 September 2023, 08:38 IST



The Russian defence ministry said on Saturday that its air defence had downed all nine missiles launched from Ukraine over its western Belgorod region.

Belgorod borders Ukraine's Kharkiv region and has repeatedly come under fire since the beginning of Russia's special military operation in February 2022.

Ukraine almost never publicly claims responsibility for attacks inside Russia.

Russia's defence ministry said it thwarted Ukraine's "terror" attack on its objects by destroying nine missiles of the multiple-launch rocket system called "Uragan" (Hurricane) in the air.

(Published 30 September 2023, 08:38 IST)
World newsUkraineRussia-Ukraine crisisRussia





