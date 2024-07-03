Russia says it is ready to supply gas to Europe via Ukraine after 2024, state media reports

"Transit through its territory depends on Ukraine. They have their own established rules. It depends on their desire. Russia is ready to supply," Novak was quoted as saying by the RIA state news agency.

Ukraine has said it does not plan to prolong the five-year deal with Russian pipeline gas exporting monopoly Gazprom or to sign another one.

Last month, an Azeri presidential advisor told Reuters that the European Union and Ukraine had asked Azerbaijan to facilitate discussions with Russia on the gas transit deal.

While the EU has cut most of its Russian gas imports, some central European countries still depend on gas from Russia via the pipeline that crosses Ukraine. Austria still receives most of its gas through this route.

Russia currently exports its natural gas to Europe via only two routes: through a Soviet-built pipeline which runs through Ukraine and via the TurkStream pipeline to Turkey which runs along the bed of the Black Sea.

Russia supplied a total of around 63.8 bcm of gas to Europe by various routes in 2022, according to Gazprom data and Reuters calculations. That volume decreased, by 55.6 per cent, to 28.3 bcm last year.

At their peak in 2018-2019, annual flows to the European region reached between 175 bcm and 180 bcm.