<p>Moscow: Russia said on Friday that French President Emmanuel Macron had spoken in a manner unbecoming of a head of state when he called Russian President Vladimir Putin "an ogre at our gates".</p><p>Macron, who made the comment in an interview last week, has been the target of frequent Russian criticism because of his support for Ukraine.</p><p>Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters in Moscow that Macron was constantly making strange statements that sometimes crossed the line of decency and turned into "low-grade insults".</p><p>"This is unworthy of a head of state," said Zakharova. </p>