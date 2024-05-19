Russia says Ukraine struck Crimea with ATACMS, 60 drones shot down, oil refinery halted

Moscow: Russian officials said on Sunday that Ukraine fired nine US ATACMS at Crimea and attacked Russian regions with at least 60 drones in a major attack which forced one oil refinery in southern Russia to halt operations.

Russian air defences shot down nine US ATACMS missiles over Crimea along with 57 drones over Russia's Krasnodar region and three drones over Belgorod region, the Russian defence ministry said.

Local officials said six drones crashed onto the territory of an oil refinery in Slavyansk in Russia's southern Krasnodar region. Interfax news agency said the refinery halted work after the attack.

Slavyansk refinery is a private plant with a capacity of 4 million metric tons of oil per year, about 1 million bpd.

There was no immediate comment from Kyiv.