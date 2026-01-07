<p>Moscow - Russia said on Wednesday that the US seizure of a Russian-flagged oil tanker in the Atlantic was a violation of maritime law.</p><p>"In accordance with the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, freedom of navigation applies in the high seas, and no state has the right to use force against vessels duly registered in the jurisdictions of other states," the ministry said in a statement.</p>.US seizes Russian-flagged oil tanker linked to Venezuela.<p>It said contact with the vessel, the Marinera, had been lost after US naval forces boarded it.</p>