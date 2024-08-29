Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Russia suspends publishing monthly fuel stats

Russia's energy ministry stopped publishing gasoline output statistics in late May in order to safeguard 'informational safety' of the oil product market.
Reuters
Last Updated : 29 August 2024, 01:23 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Moscow: Russia's state statistics service Rosstat said on Wednesday it was suspending publication of oil products output data, citing a government decision.

The agency will no longer provide monthly output data for diesel, fuel oil, propane and butane, coke and semi-coke of coal, or stable gas condensate.

Russia's energy ministry stopped publishing gasoline output statistics in late May in order to safeguard "informational safety" of the oil product market.

In its latest comment, the ministry said Rosstat's statistics on motor fuel production "can be used for unjustified pressure on the market", Interfax news agency reported.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 August 2024, 01:23 IST
World newsBusiness NewsRussia

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT