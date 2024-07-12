Home
Russian bomb kills two, injures eight near Ukraine-Russia border

Reuters
Last Updated : 11 July 2024, 19:59 IST

A Russian aerial bomb killed two civilians and injured eight on Thursday in a village near the Russian border, Kharkiv regional governor Oleh Synehubov said.

Synehubov, writing on Telegram, said the bomb struck an area of private houses in the village of Bilyi Kolodyaz. Emergency crews were at the scene.

The village is in an area in the north of Kharkiv region where Russian forces launched a cross-border incursion in May. Ukrainian officials say that incursion has been contained.

Published 11 July 2024, 19:59 IST
