Russian guided bomb hits supermarket in Ukraine's Kharkiv, 4 hurt, governor says

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said the supermarket was located next to high-rise residential buildings. Terekhov said an earlier bomb strike had hit a forested area in the city.
Reuters
Last Updated : 04 November 2024, 02:16 IST

Published 04 November 2024, 02:16 IST
