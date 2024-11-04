Russian guided bomb hits supermarket in Ukraine's Kharkiv, 4 hurt, governor says

<p>A Russian guided bomb struck a supermarket on Sunday evening in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest city, injuring at least four people, Kharkiv Regional Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.</p><p>Syniehubov, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said the supermarket was hit in the Shevchenkivskyi district, near the city centre.</p><p>Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said the supermarket was located next to high-rise residential buildings. Terekhov said an earlier bomb strike had hit a forested area in the city.</p>.Kyiv calls on Russia to provide list of Ukrainian prisoners of war.<p>Syniehubov, in a separate post on Telegram, also said Russian forces had hit a high-rise apartment building in a small town near Kupiansk, east of Kharkiv, injuring one person. The area has come under increased Russian pressure in recent weeks.</p>