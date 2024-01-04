Russian missile strike kills one, causes power cuts in central Ukraine

Kyiv: One civilian was killed and eight wounded on Thursday in a Russian missile strike on Kropyvnytskyi in central Ukraine, damaging energy company buildings and causing power and water supply cuts, the regional governor said.

Russia likely used an X-59 missile, governor Andriy Raikovych said at a briefing.

"Ordinary working people were injured ... One worker, unfortunately, died. A simple car mechanic," Raikovych said.