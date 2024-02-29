Russian opposition flickers with support for jailed Navalny protester

London: One person approached the Russian protester and shook his hand, thanking him for his courage. Another headed to the shops to buy hygiene products, food and books to bring to him in detention.

Andrei Vyazov was jailed on February 16 in the southern city of Krasnodar, one of more than 400 protesters detained at events across Russia in memory of Alexei Navalny, the Kremlin's fiercest critic who died this month in an Arctic penal colony.

Despite the machinery of state working around the clock to snuff out any sign of dissent over Russia's invasion of Ukraine and, more recently, the death in detention of leading dissident Navalny, signs of opposition still flicker.