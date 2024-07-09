Russian spy service accuses US of plotting 'regime change' in Georgia

Moscow: Russia's foreign spy agency accused the United States on Tuesday of plotting "regime change" in Georgia after the South Caucasus country holds a parliamentary election on Oct. 26.

Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) provided no evidence for its assertion, but an SVR statement containing the allegation was a sign of warming relations between Moscow and its traditionally pro-Western neighbour.

"Washington is determined to achieve regime change in Georgia following the results of the upcoming parliamentary elections," the SVR said in the statement.

"The Biden administration has already developed a large-scale information campaign to discredit the ruling Georgian Dream party."